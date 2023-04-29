The “captain” rode a new Aprilia one-two and he did so in a second practice session at Jerez that was extremely difficult due to the conditions, the heat and also the 1’36.770 set by Dani Pedrosa in the morning session, which seemed impossible to improve.

However, Aleix Espargaró set the time to 1’37.090, an even more meritorious result because it was obtained on a … Continue reading

#MotoGP #Espargaró #Good #day #useless #dont #qualify