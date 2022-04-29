After the great results of the previous races, Aleix Espargaro started the Spanish Grand Prix on the right foot, setting the fourth fastest time at the end of the first free practice session. The home track seemed to be his friend, at least until the afternoon session, where he was unable to improve by finishing only in thirteenth position. The Aprilia rider thus remains out of the top 10 in the combined standings and virtually in Q1.

The Granollers rider attributes the FP2 result to the loss of concentration due to a disagreement with Marc Marquez. In fact, during the second round on Friday, the driver of the Noale manufacturer found the Honda rider in the wake, in search of time. However, the strategy of the eight-time world champion annoyed Aleix, who to the press microphones at the end of the day of testing expressed his disappointment with the way his compatriot is on the track.

Espargaro underlines how much waiting on the track in search of trails is a dangerous but repeated maneuver that Marquez has been carrying out for some time: “Marc has been doing the same thing for a year, he stays in the middle of the track and waits, waits, waits. It’s not normal. Today he almost knocked Pol (Espargaro) down, then Gardner almost fell and Oliveira too. He waited for almost a minute, I could see him at the end of the straight one kilometer away. I don’t understand it, it’s a shame. The only explanation is that he lacks confidence. Otherwise why would Marc wait for an Aprilia in Jerez? I have no other explanation ”.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In fact, he is an unrecognizable Marquez compared to what two years ago was a cut above all. Right here in Jerez, the then reigning world champion injured his right arm in a furious comeback from the rear. The ease with which he made overtaking and got rid of his opponents seems only a vague memory. However, according to Aleix Espargaro, this does not justify the attitude he had on the track today: “The day he crashed here it seemed that he was racing against Moto2. I got very angry ”.

However, Aleix Espargaro is convinced that Marc Marquez is free to do what he deems appropriate since the Race Direction does not prevent such behavior. In fact, the Aprilia rider takes it out on the Race Direction, which according to him should also start punishing the MotoGP riders, not just concentrating on the youngsters in the cadet class: “I don’t blame him, he can do whatever he wants. Rather I blame the Race Direction. They fill their mouths with penalties for the Moto3 riders, but the MotoGP is worse. What the hell are you doing? Does anyone see it normal for a nine-time world champion to remain stationary on the track waiting to take the wake of an Aprilia ?. I lost concentration and that’s why I finished 13th. This is my fault alone. But Marc Marquez is like that and I can’t understand it ”.