The 19th time obtained in qualifying in Austin certainly cannot satisfy Aleix Espargaró, who is used to other positions on the starting grid this year. The negative result is due to several factors: first of all the bumpy track, to which the Spaniard and Aprilia just can’t adapt unlike other riders; then, a crash in Q1 further complicated the day, preventing the Catalan from finding the time to progress in the standings. A runaway RS-GP that just doesn’t know how to negotiate with the holes of the COTA: for the cowboy Aleix the last row, therefore, ahead of only Valentino Rossi and Danilo Petrucci. These are his words after the Texan qualifications.

“It hasn’t been the best weekend for us so far. The RS-GP is competitive everywhere, but this damaged asphalt really puts us in difficulty. Not only do I not have the pace that I have managed to maintain up to now but as soon as I try to push I risk the fall, as happened today. I apologize to the guys on the team who are already working to fix the bikes for tomorrow. We will also test something in the warmup to try to make the bike easier and less unstable. The track is the same for everyone, so it won’t be easy but we will have to try to get the maximum possible“, He told the official Aprilia channels.