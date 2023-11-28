Jack Miller crashed on lap 19, while leading the race on his KTM, but Alex Rins, Augusto Fernandez and Enea Bastianini also finished their race in the gravel after very similar crashes.

The lower temperatures were partly due to the final race of the 2023 season taking place three weeks later than last year. Furthermore, the departure time was postponed by one hour from the usual local 2pm to avoid a coincidence with the start of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

In his comments after the race, Aleix Espargaro explained that he would have crashed exactly like Miller if he had been in the lead of the race, due to the temperatures being too low.

“It was a big mistake to put the race at 3pm, a big mistake,” said the Aprilia rider. “I spoke to Jack before speaking to you. I’m very sorry for him: I asked him if he had lost temperature on the front tire when he was leading and he told me yes.”

“So yes, it was his mistake, but in the same situation I would have crashed too. It was very difficult and Pecco proved to be intelligent. He is an excellent rider and he understood that it was better not to be in front today.”

“Jack tried because he’s brave, and he made a mistake, but I would have done the same. It was very late, almost 4pm, and very cold. And this front tire is very sensitive.”

Photo by: KTM Images Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miller also confirmed that he felt a drop in temperature as the laps went by, but would not say that this was the cause of his crash.

“We started the race at 3pm and it was already almost dark. But we are racing on the last weekend of November in Valencia, so you can expect racing at three in the afternoon.”

“So, I don’t want to say that this is to blame. The conditions were the same for everyone and Pecco managed to stay on the bike and win the race and the championship.”

Bagnaia also didn’t hide the fact that the conditions weren’t exactly the most comfortable: “In the last five laps I started to feel cold on the bike and I was very afraid for the front tyre, because it was the hardest”.