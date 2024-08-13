by VALERIO BARRETTA

Aprilia seeks redemption

THE’Aprilia has returned from vacation with more questions than certainties. Both in the Sprint and in the Silverstone Grand Prix, the RS-GPs of Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales did not provide the expected answers, suffering the race pace of the Ducati which was clearly superior, as admitted by CEO Massimo Rivola.

Espargaró’s words

Now the MotoGP offers the challenge of the Red Bull Ring, a track that has never been easy for Aprilia. Espargaró, who at least in Silverstone achieved a stratospheric pole position, framed it like this: “It’s not one of my favorite circuits, because It’s a stop-and-go track that doesn’t really suit my riding style. However, I like challenges and that’s how I will approach this weekend. I can’t wait to get back on track. Let’s see if we can do a good performance, because good results on difficult tracks count twice.“.

Viñales’ words

Viñales also took the lead, having had his worst weekend of the season in Great Britain: “The Red Bull Ring is a nice track. We have struggled in the past, but last year I got a good result, especially in qualifying, where I started from second on the grid. I am ready to give 100% to try to find what we lacked at Silverstone, in order to improve our level and return to the top.“.

Savadori’s words

Lorenzo Savadori, excluded from the Assen GP after a back injury sustained in the Sprint, will also be back on track: “I can’t wait to get back to racing. I’m not 100% fit yet, but I’ve made some progress. I’ll ride a lab bike and we’ll try out different upgrades. There’ll be a lot of work to do, also for the future.“.