Aprilia experienced one of its best moments in MotoGP after the summer break of the 2023 season at the British Grand Prix. Maverick Viñales’ podium, third place, in Saturday’s sprint at Silverstone was only the prelude to something better: Aleix Espargaró’s victory in Sunday’s long race, the second for him in his career and for the Noale-based manufacturer in the premier class.

All this has brought optimism to the Italian manufacturer, but the Austrian Grand Prix served to lower the general level. Already on Thursday, Aleix had warned that the Red Bull Ring was “the kryptonite” of the RS-GP, which was evident on the track. Both the Granollers driver and his teammate struggled over the weekend: the #41 was seventh on Saturday and ninth on Sunday, while the #12 was eighth and sixth respectively.

After the weekend, Espargaró acknowledged all the complications he encountered in Spielberg, both his own and those of the bike itself, agreeing with Viñales that Aprilia needs to improve its starting system, for example. But he also commented that the current parity in MotoGP means that a bad circuit can cause the loss of a brand due to the proximity of other brands.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The line is very fine: there is so much equality and everything is so uniform, that when you make a little mistake or the circuit isn’t right for you, you can see that the six Ducatis are in front. This circuit was our kryptonite. It was the only one in which none of the Aprilias were competitive. At the other circuits, Maverick or I have always been in front.”

In line with how negative Austria was for the team led by Massimo Rivola, Espargaró also wanted to criticize the Red Bull Ring, a circuit that has always received comments from the riders of the premier class, above all for its danger or for accidents such as that of 2020, which caused the chicane to appear on the second straight.

“Austria is very difficult. It’s not a circuit, I don’t know what it is. It’s three straights with five hard stops,” said Aleix. For him, this track configuration doesn’t favor the RS-GP philosophy: “Stopping the bike at zero and accelerating with the torque that the Ducati and KTM have… It’s very difficult to fight against them. It’s very difficult to fight against of them. But there has to be a bit of everything. We have to work, we got some good points and we’re going to get another one”, he concluded, already thinking about the next Grand Prix of Catalunya, his home race.