The world championship dream has now vanished, but Aleix Espargaro shows up at the last appointment of the season with something more to say. The third position in the general classification is at stake, which he is competing with Enea Bastianini, and in front of his audience he is determined to end a decidedly positive season in style. The missteps of the Asian trip eliminated him from the world struggle, but Aprilia’s balance sheet for 2022 is more than good.

The battle with the Romagna Gresini team will be tough, Bastianini arrives in Valencia full of the near victory in Sepang and aims to end his adventure with the team of the unforgettable Fausto with a flash, before getting on the official Desmosedici GP. But he will have to contend with an Aleix Espargaro who does not want to leave anything and thinks he deserves the third position in the championship: “It would be right because we have been very close to playing for the title all year. Enea has won many races, but we too deserve that third place ”.

“I hope so much and I will fight to succeed, this week I talked a lot with my technicians and those from Noale to try to understand what happened in the last few races. To tell the truth, we didn’t understand much what happened, but we tried to solve the problem. Here in Valencia I will have a practically new bike, we are back to what we had at the beginning of the year, but with some changes that I think are positive. It will be a somewhat hybrid bike and we will analyze what will come out. There is time to understand what happened, now the important thing is to get back to being fast ”.

The races in Asia were in fact a disappointment for the Catalan from Aprilia, who collapsed due to errors and technical problems that cut him out of the battle for the title. The Granollers driver also did not spare himself at the time of exposing criticisms against the team. For this attitude he has been harshly criticized, but he defends himself and justifies his words, also explaining how positive his season has actually been and how grateful he is to the team for the work done during the year.

“Maybe I was a little too hard in Thailand and Australia, but I went from fighting for the podium to not being in the top 10 and the shock was great. But I have not regretted what I said, I am like that. Maybe I had to express these things more inside the box, but I won’t change, I can guarantee it. I have a contract to race another two years in this paddock and in these two years I will be the same person, what I think I say. I made a mistake, but that’s my character ”, the Granollers rider jokes.

However, if he takes stock of the season, Aleix Espargaro can only be satisfied and expresses it with enormous gratitude: “It is also true that last year we only made one podium, the first for Aprilia in MotoGP, and this year we made many podiums, one victory and we fought for the title. It has been an impressive season, regardless of what happens here in Valencia. I can guarantee that Aprilia did its best to give me a competitive bike this weekend, as I said it is totally new, going back to some solutions. I have been quite critical in the last few races and I don’t want to be anymore, better stay together this weekend. Finishing in the top 3 in the league would be a historic result, we are positive. Then we will see in the tests ”.

Valencia will host the 2023 pre-season tests and will take place on Tuesday. There Aleix will have the opportunity to test next year’s RS-GP. But now the priority goes to the weekend, where he has a clear goal: “I think I can hope for a good race, last year I was leading in FP3, then in the race I was close to the best before the tire dropped. Apart from the championship, which is important, it would be very nice to finish the year with a podium and I think this is a good track for us ”.

Espargaro wants to end his best season in MotoGP so far and what better opportunity to do it in front of the home crowd? For the weekend, in fact, he wears a celebratory helmet dedicated to his son Max. In Barcelona he raced with a helmet dedicated to his daughter Mia, and to please the twins, Aleix will have a special helmet: “My son Max told me that for Barcelona I had a special helmet for Mia and he wanted one too. He likes dinosaurs, so he started drawing and coloring. I took the photos and sent them to my designer. He wanted it with dinosaurs and green … I think it’s a very nice helmet, then green is the color of hope, so let’s hope it brings me luck. “