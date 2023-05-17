After taking a victory in the 2022 Argentine GP, Aprilia has only one podium to its credit in 2023: Maverick Vinales’ second place in the Portuguese Grand Prix. Aleix Espargaro, on the other hand, had a particularly mixed start to the championship in 2023, obtaining a fifth place in the Spanish and French GPs after starting from pole position in Jerez, and is currently in 11th position in the general standings, 52 points behind championship leader Pecco Bagnaia.

The Spaniard believes that Aprilia’s gap from Ducati at the moment “isn’t that big”, but the Noale-based manufacturer must begin to demonstrate it after the good performance at Le Mans, deemed necessary: ​​”I needed a race like this, feeling strong, faster than the guys in front of me. Obviously the result doesn’t shine at all, fifth place isn’t fantastic. But it’s a race I really needed.”

“I felt strong, fast,” explains the driver from Granollers. “After this crazy start to the season we don’t have any major injuries, so we can breathe a bit and go back to a very special GP like Mugello will be for us. The gap to Ducati isn’t that big, but I feel I need to do a little better in the races. I am convinced that we can do it, because I feel that right now we have a very, very good bike. But I continue to say that the bike is good and that we are not far from Ducati. But we have to prove it.”

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing, Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Photo by: Aprilia Racing

Espargaro added that he hopes the Le Mans Grand Prix result is “just the beginning” of a real renaissance in form in 2023: “I can’t be happy with fifth place, but I’m satisfied after many ups and downs. low during the beginning of this season, especially after my mistake in qualifying, in which I crashed and therefore lost many positions on the grid”.

“I’m satisfied with the speed I’ve shown, I’ve made some progress, a lot of overtaking. I hope it’s just the beginning. We’re getting more points, getting closer to the leaders. So, I hope I can do three solid races after this stop and into the summer break I hope I can be among the top five in the championship”, concludes Aleix, who took sixth place in the Sprint over the Le Mans weekend and fifth place in the Sunday race.