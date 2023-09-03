After the apprehension for Pecco Bagnaia’s condition, for Aleix Espargaro and for Aprilia, the time has come to kick off the party, because the weekend in Barcelona was truly unforgettable. Right on his home track, a few kilometers from his Granollers, he managed to take home both the Sprint and the long race, thus conquering the third success of his MotoGP career, the second in the last three races. But the Noale-based manufacturer also scored the first double win in its history in the premier class, so it couldn’t have asked for more.

Despite everything, once he arrived at parc fermé, his first thought was for Bagnaia, the victim of a very bad accident at the start, but he seems to have avoided serious injuries. “I’m speechless. The first thing I want to say is that I’m happy, really happy, that nothing serious happened to Pecco at the first start. They told me now. So this victory is for Pecco, because I was very worried” .

During the return lap he celebrated his success together with his teammate Maverick Vinales, with whom he battled until the end. In fact, he was keen to underline how fundamental having worked together was in making the RS-GP the winning bike it is today.

“It came spontaneously to me. I was very happy for my victory, but also for Maverick. It occurred to me when he was in Austria and he was crying. I told him: ‘come to Aprilia and you’ll see that we’ll do well’. At that moment we hadn’t won anything yet and today we finished first and second. I’ve always believed a lot in teamwork and when two riders work together they go further. Today we proved it. For my character and for everything I’ve given her, I think Aprilia should be very proud of its riders today,” Aleix told Sky Sport MotoGP.

Beating Vinales wasn’t easy at all, to do it he had to attack almost as if it were a qualifying. A gamble that however in the end paid off for him.

“I’m very proud of today’s victory, because on another circuit I would have finished second 100%. Today Maverick was faster than me, because with the wind I wasn’t able to go the distance and he stopped the bike even better. I did many mistakes and he had gone away, but at a certain point I said to myself: ‘either you fall or you win'”.

“I had already won at Silverstone, so I decided to change the map and practically do a 20-minute qualifying. I destroyed the tyre, because if there was an extra lap I would have had to stop in the pits, but it’s a gamble that cost paid. Today is the best day of my life”.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team, Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Enzo Ferrari used to say that pilots lost a second for each child. For Aleix, however, the arrival of the twins Max and Mia seems to have had exactly the opposite effect, because it was at that moment that his career took a much better turn.

“If I had known, I would have told Laura to have children when I was 17. Today I would have won 10 World Championships. Every rider is different: Laura, Max and Mia give me enormous happiness. I am always grateful for what I have thanks to the three of them. When Max and Mia gave me the trophy on the podium today, I saw in their eyes that little boy who came here to cheer on Doohan and Criville. Winning right here, at 34, is incredible.”

And this very thing of being a rider who is still growing at 34 is something he is particularly proud of: “Sometimes I struggle to see that I continue to improve as a rider. Usually at 34 the waning phase begins for a rider, but I continue to improve. For me, a race like yesterday’s, in which I passed the world champion and went away, is something incredible”.

“It’s the first time in my career that I’ve managed to do it, so it was impressive. I’m very proud of the growth that Aprilia and I have made together, which now has a spectacular bike. Maverick is also enormously talented, so to beat him you have to have great motivation and today I proved it,” he concluded.