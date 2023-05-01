Aleix Espargaro took a formidable pole position on Saturday morning in Jerez, but was unable to capitalize on this privileged position either in the Sprint or in Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix race. Indeed, the two KTMs of Brad Binder and Jack Miller, as well as the Ducati of Pecco Bagnaia, relegated him back before the first corner.

“I’m a bit sad, angry, because we can’t go well with dirty air. When I’m behind it’s impossible to overtake, the steering locks. The bike is very good, but I can’t be aggressive,” he said on Sunday after the fifth place at the finish line. “With clean air it would have been completely different. I’m not able to make up positions,” he insisted, after losing first position at the start.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

On Saturday, when he was unable to finish the Sprint due to a fall, the Aprilia rider had already complained about the power of the KTMs in terms of torque: “Chapeau for KTM. No one gave them trouble in the pre-season, but congratulations are a must,” he said today. “Before the race I thought I was the fastest, but this is racing and you don’t race alone,” he warned.

“This problem is accentuated on circuits like this one, which are short and with a lot of temperature. But it’s not my job to figure out what’s going on, that’s up to the engineers,” warned Espargaró.