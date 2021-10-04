The goal for Aleix Espargaró is to move on as soon as possible. The Grand Prix of the Americas did not reserve anything positive for the Spaniard, who has been struggling since Friday on the bumpy asphalt in Austin. Qualifying was no exception (19th place) and the race lasted just nine laps, when a crash without physical consequences interrupted the # 41’s spirited comeback. Without forcing too much, the Aprilia rider had reached the 12th place, then the crash (the fifth of the weekend) which represented a negative parenthesis in a season to be framed. These are his words after the Texan race.

“I am truly disappointed. Not so much for the crash, which can also be there in the race, but certainly not while lapping at such high times. Unfortunately something went wrong this weekend and we need to investigate. Until now we have been competitive everywhere, with different results but always fighting in the group of the best. I apologize to the guys on the team, five crashes in three days are certainly not a good record and both they and the engineers worked tirelessly all weekend. In the race the goal was to remain calm and aim for the maximum possible, which for us today was the points zone. I was succeeding before the crash, fortunately without physical consequences“, The Spaniard told the official Aprilia channels.