What is the ranking of the MotoGP in England? The order of arrival of the MotoGP race? Who won in England in MotoGP? In the circuit of Silverstonetheater of the 12to proof of MotoGP Championship 2022 he was born in Formula 1 GP of EnglandDucati’s third win of the season has arrived Francesco Bagnaia (after Holland and al Mugello).
In fact, the race in the English circuit was won by the Italian, riding the Official Ducati of the Ducati team.
On the podium with him, the Spaniard in second place Maverick Viñales (Aprilia)already second in Holland; to the third, the Australian Jack Miller (Ducati)already third in Texas And Germany and second in France. They ranked well in the top 5 5 Italian motorcycles.
MOTOGP, race podium ENGLAND
This is the MotoGP podium, the best three in the twelfth race of the 2022 season in England:
1) Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)
2) Maverick Vinales (Aprilia)
3) Jack Miller (Ducati)
MotoGP England 2022, results and race standings
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|TURNS
|TIME
|WITHDRAW
|1
|63
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|20
|0: 41: 18.923
|2
|12
|Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia
|20
|+0.426
|3
|43
|Jack Miller
|Ducati
|20
|+0.614
|4
|23
|Enea Bastianini
|Ducati
|20
|+1.651
|5
|89
|Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|20
|+1.750
|6
|88
|Miguel Oliveira
|KTM
|20
|+2.727
|7
|42
|Alex Rins
|Suzuki
|20
|+3.021
|8
|20
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|20
|+3.819
|9
|41
|Aleix Espargarò
|Aprilia
|20
|+3.958
|10
|72
|Mauro Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|20
|+6.646
|11
|88
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|20
|+7.730
|12
|23
|Luca Marini
|Ducati
|20
|+13.439
|13
|30
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|20
|+13.706
|14
|44
|Pol Espargarò
|Honda
|20
|+13.906
|15
|21
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|20
|+16.359
|16
|4
|Andrea Dovizioso
|Yamaha
|20
|+20,805
|17
|73
|Alex Marquez
|Honda
|20
|+21.099
|18
|87
|Remy Gardner
|KTM
|20
|+24.579
|19
|6
|Stefan Bradl
|Honda
|20
|+28.773
|20
|40
|Darryn Binder
|Yamaha
|20
|+33.653
|21
|43
|Raul Fernandez
|Ducati
|20
|+35.601
|22
|63
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|20
|+36.460
|23
|36
|Johann Mir
|Suzuki
|14
|6 Laps
|Accident
|24
|5
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|4
|16 Laps
|Accident
