What is the ranking of the MotoGP in England? The order of arrival of the MotoGP race? Who won in England in MotoGP? In the circuit of Silverstonetheater of the 12to proof of MotoGP Championship 2022 he was born in Formula 1 GP of EnglandDucati’s third win of the season has arrived Francesco Bagnaia (after Holland and al Mugello).

At Silverstone, Francesco Bagnaia gets his third MotoGP 2022 victory

In fact, the race in the English circuit was won by the Italian, riding the Official Ducati of the Ducati team.

On the podium with him, the Spaniard in second place Maverick Viñales (Aprilia)already second in Holland; to the third, the Australian Jack Miller (Ducati)already third in Texas And Germany and second in France. They ranked well in the top 5 5 Italian motorcycles.

MOTOGP, race podium ENGLAND

This is the MotoGP podium, the best three in the twelfth race of the 2022 season in England:

1) Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)

2) Maverick Vinales (Aprilia)

3) Jack Miller (Ducati)

MotoGP England 2022, results and race standings

POS # PILOT MOTORCYCLE TURNS TIME WITHDRAW 1 63 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 20 0: 41: 18.923 2 12 Maverick Viñales Aprilia 20 +0.426 3 43 Jack Miller Ducati 20 +0.614 4 23 Enea Bastianini Ducati 20 +1.651 5 89 Jorge Martin Ducati 20 +1.750 6 88 Miguel Oliveira KTM 20 +2.727 7 42 Alex Rins Suzuki 20 +3.021 8 20 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 20 +3.819 9 41 Aleix Espargarò Aprilia 20 +3.958 10 72 Mauro Bezzecchi Ducati 20 +6.646 11 88 Brad Binder KTM 20 +7.730 12 23 Luca Marini Ducati 20 +13.439 13 30 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 20 +13.706 14 44 Pol Espargarò Honda 20 +13.906 15 21 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 20 +16.359 16 4 Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 20 +20,805 17 73 Alex Marquez Honda 20 +21.099 18 87 Remy Gardner KTM 20 +24.579 19 6 Stefan Bradl Honda 20 +28.773 20 40 Darryn Binder Yamaha 20 +33.653 21 43 Raul Fernandez Ducati 20 +35.601 22 63 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 20 +36.460 23 36 Johann Mir Suzuki 14 6 Laps Accident 24 5 Johann Zarco Ducati 4 16 Laps Accident Race classification, order of arrival GP in England MotoGP at Silverstone

