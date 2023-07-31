Pol Espargaro has finally reached the end of a long ordeal, which has kept him away from his GasGas Tech3-branded KTM since the first day of practice of the 2023 season.

The Spanish rider suffered several fractures to his back and jaw in a very bad accident which took place during FP2 of the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao, in which he unfortunately crashed into barriers which by mistake had not been hit with the airfences.

After a fleeting appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, “Polyccio”, who has already postponed his return several times before the summer break, will finally be able to return to a race weekend at Silverstone, as Herve Poncharal’s team confirmed with a press release released this morning.

“I’m really happy to finally have the opportunity to come back after this difficult period,” Espargaro said in the team statement. “I’ve worked like never before in my life to get to this day, and for me to be at Silverstone is already a great reward.”

“I know I’ll have to be patient and it will take some time to get back to 100% again, both with the bike and with my physique, but I’m full of energy to face this challenge. Let’s get back on the gas!”, he concluded .

In fact, the last few months have been very complicated for the Granollers rider: after undergoing surgery on his jaw, he had to keep his mouth closed for around a month at the start of his recovery period.

Which forced him to follow a liquid diet that made him lose up to almost 2.5 kg of muscle per week, to the point that in the appearance he made in Assen to meet the team and the media he revealed that he didn’t even recognize himself anymore at the mirror.

But now the worst seems to be finally behind him and the time has come for Pol to go back to thinking only of the bikes and try to be as fast as possible on his RC16.

In his absence, he was replaced by test rider Jonas Folger, who made his return to the premier class after being forced to stop in 2017 due to Gilbert’s Syndrome. In this parenthesis, the German scored 9 points, with a 12th place in Austin as his best result.