The curtain of water that continued to fall throughout the night and that won’t stop in the next few hours made life impossible for the riders in the two qualifying sessions at Silverstone, where there were numerous crashes.

Marco Bezzecchi and Alex Márquez, two of the three riders on the front row, ended up on the ground, as did Pecco Bagnaia. Jack Miller, who will start from second position and who is very good in these conditions, also alarmed the riders due to the proliferation of puddles on the track, especially when there are no bikes in action.

However, the riders have organized a meeting that will be held shortly, during which they will have to decide whether to start the Sprint, scheduled for 3 in the afternoon local time (4 pm Italian time). Loris Capirossi, who acts as a link between them and Dorna, promoter of the championship, should also be present at the meeting.

“Honestly, with these conditions, the Sprint will be very difficult. I think the riders need to talk and put up some resistance. If you go alone you can save it, but with 20 bikes, no,” said Alex Márquez immediately after Q2 .

“Let’s hope it stops raining and we can race, but if it doesn’t, we have the race tomorrow Sunday and it wouldn’t even be a disaster. We got through qualifying quite well,” added the Spaniard. “Whether we want to have a meeting with Dorna or not, the riders have to decide, because it’s us who get on the bike,” added the rider from Gresini.

“When the bikes are on the track, the asphalt is clean and more or less passable. But in the break between Q1 and Q2 there were puddles and the asphalt accumulated water,” said Jack Miller.

In this sense, it should be noted that the precedents call for caution in this scenario, especially with the memory of 2018, when the race had to be suspended following a storm similar to the one that is affecting the area this Saturday.