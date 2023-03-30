Yesterday’s IRTA letter

On Wednesday, some MotoGP teams had leaked one letter addressed by IRTA (the association of teams) at the stables, in which conditions at the Termas de Rio Hondo racetrack were far from ideal. The details of the letter, sent by Geoff Dixon, organizational manager of the IRTA paddock, gradually emerged, who recounted the abandonment situation in which he found the South American circuit: “I am fully aware of the situation we are in here in Argentina in terms of equipment and state of the paddock facilities. It’s about something totally unacceptable.

After a few meetings that took place in the winter they assured us that they had solved all the problems of the past years. Instead, exactly the opposite happened and we are deeply disappointed to have encountered such a low level of preparation for the grand prix. The team pits are full of dirt and a great deal of material and equipment has been lost.”

The embarrassment of the teams

Arriving at the racetrack, the teams found themselves facing a even worse situation than that described in the IRTA letter. The Swiss of Speedweek have in fact painted a picture of true desolation: “Completely dirty boxes, unkempt offices, torn doors, lack of keys: the conditions of the paddock are catastrophic”. The German-language magazine then collected the testimony of some Moto3 team managers, including that of Peter Ottl, owner of the Husqvarna Moto3 team: “For a few days here the offices cost 7800 eurosdouble compared to the European circuits, but they are worth half”.

Luca Boscoscuro, owner of the Moto2 Speed ​​Up team, also joined his colleague: “The condition in which we found our garage and office was completely unacceptable. Not only did the level of filth exceed our most negative expectations, but when we arrived our office door was off its hinges and broken. And we pay a large amount for the rent. Not to mention the difficulties we had in getting the keys to the box. We are still waiting for the support of the local organizers to put the door back. The situation gets worse from year to year“. As evidenced by Speedweekbefore being able to use the pit, the teams had to literally deep clean tables and chairs “flooded with filth”.