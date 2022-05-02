Bolt from the blue in the MotoGP paddock during the test day following the Spanish Grand Prix. According to several authoritative reporters – including Simon Patterson of the newspaper the-Race.com and Mat Oxley of Motorsport-magazine – Suzuki has in fact communicated to the team the decision to suspend activity in MotoGP at the end of 2022.

Suzuki is a ‘usual’ manufacturer alternating presence in the premier class and the crisis relating to the pandemic and not only has evidently led the ‘small’ house of Hamamatsu to carry out savings assessments by disengaging itself from the premier class of the world championship. In Suzuki Livio Suppo had just picked up the baton from Davide Brivio left vacant in 2021 and Joan Mir and Alex Rins seemed to be heading towards the renewal of the contract.

Now they may suddenly be on the market and appetites Joan Mir from Honda HRC to raise the level alongside Marc Marquez in the next two years after the failure of Pol Espargarò, while in the past Alex Rins had been compared to Ducati and Yamaha.

Suzuki’s backstroke could be ‘covered’ in terms of bike numbers at the start since doubling of the Aprilia in 2023 from two to four bikes thus joining Honda, KTM and Yamaha in the number of bikes on the starting grid. Ducati, with eight, would have double that of all, but not four times that of Aprilia and Suzuki. The two ‘extra’ Aprilia will obviously be entrusted to a satellite structure, which has yet to be named.