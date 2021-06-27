[MotoGP] – Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct text of the Warm Up del 2021 Dutch Grand Prix, ninth race of the MotoGP world championship.

These are the weekend times: PL1 Fri 09.55 / PL2 Fri 14.10 / PL3 Sat 09.55 / PL4 Sat 13.30 / Qualifying Sat 14.10 / Warm Up Sun 09.40 / Race Sun 14.00.

The Warm Up will start at 09.40

09.25 – The weather in Assen is good, 20.5 ° the air temperature, 24 ° that of the asphalt. Expected a dry day on the Dutch track.

09.20 – The first update of this Sunday morning is undoubtedly dedicated to Maverick Vinales: from Spain they assure that the Spaniard would have found an agreement with Yamaha to break the contract and marry into Aprilia for 2022.