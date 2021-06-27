[MotoGP] – Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct text of the 2021 Dutch Grand Prix, ninth race of the MotoGP world championship.

The race will start at 2.00 pm

13.25 – The Assen track measures 4.5 km and consists of 6 left and 12 right turns. The carriageway is 14 meters wide, while the straight is 487 meters long. The race will be 26 laps, for a total of 118.1 km. In the last race held in Holland, in 2019 it was Vinales who won, ahead of Marquez and Quartararo.

13.20 – In Moto2, Raul Fernandez won, ahead of Remy Gardner and Augusto Fernandez.

13.10 – In Moto3, the Italian flag waves on the top step of the podium thanks to Dennis Foggia

Moto3 | Assen, Race: Foggia wins, Fenati third

13.05 – The Warm Up saw Yamaha again in front of everyone in Assen

Dutch GP 2021 – Warm Up Results

13.00 – This is the starting grid of the race