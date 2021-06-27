[MotoGP] – Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct text of the 2021 Dutch Grand Prix, ninth race of the MotoGP world championship.
The race will start at 2.00 pm
13.25 – The Assen track measures 4.5 km and consists of 6 left and 12 right turns. The carriageway is 14 meters wide, while the straight is 487 meters long. The race will be 26 laps, for a total of 118.1 km. In the last race held in Holland, in 2019 it was Vinales who won, ahead of Marquez and Quartararo.
13.20 – In Moto2, Raul Fernandez won, ahead of Remy Gardner and Augusto Fernandez.
Moto2 | Assen, Race: Raul Fernandez comes back, wins and shortens on Gardner
13.10 – In Moto3, the Italian flag waves on the top step of the podium thanks to Dennis Foggia
Moto3 | Assen, Race: Foggia wins, Fenati third
13.05 – The Warm Up saw Yamaha again in front of everyone in Assen
Dutch GP 2021 – Warm Up Results
13.00 – This is the starting grid of the race
|1st Row
|1. Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
|2. Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha
|3. Francis Bagnaia
Ducati
|2nd Row
|4. Takaaki Nakagami
Honda
|5. Johann Zarco
Ducati
|6. Miguel Oliveira
KTM
|3rd Row
|7. Alex Rins
Suzuki
|8. Jack Miller
Ducati
|9. Aleix Espargaró
Aprilia
|4th Row
|10. Joan Mir
Suzuki
|11. Pol Espargaró
Honda
|12. Valentine Rossi
Yamaha
|5th Row
|13. Iker Lecuona
KTM
|14. Jorge Martin
Ducati
|15. Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia
|6th Row
|16. Alex Marquez Honda
|17. Luke Marini Ducati
|18. Danilo Petrucci
KTM
|7th Row
|19. Aeneas Bastianini
Ducati
|20. Marc Marquez
Honda
|21. Brad Binder
KTM
|8th Row
|22. Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha
