[MotoGP] – Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct text of the first free practice session on 2021 Dutch Grand Prix, ninth race of the MotoGP world championship.

These are the weekend times: PL1 Fri 09.55 / PL2 Fri 14.10 / PL3 Sat 09.55 / PL4 Sat 13.30 / Qualifying Sat 14.10 / Warm Up Sun 09.40 / Race Sun 14.00.

PL1 in progress

09.55 – Green light for PL1 of the Dutch Grand Prix – 45 minutes will be available for the riders to familiarize themselves with the new asphalt at Assen. 18.3 ° the air temperature, 23.5 ° that of the asphalt.

09.50 – In MotoGP, Franco Morbidelli’s (Yamaha Petronas) forfeit must be recorded, who will be under the knife today to solve the knee problem. In his place we will see Garett Gerloff on the track.

09.40 – The PL1s of the Dutch Moto3 Grand Prix ended with Dennis Foggia in the lead in 1’41.748, then Darryn Binder and Andrea Migno. World championship leader Pedro Acosta is ninth.

09.30 – The sun is shining at the moment on Assen, waiting for the Moto3 PL1s to be completed.

09.20 – Let’s start our direct writing by taking up yesterday’s news. The official VR46-Ducati agreement and the increasingly probable retirement of Valentino Rossi at the end of this season.