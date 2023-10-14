If the Riders’ World Championship remains wide open, with just 7 points dividing Jorge Martin and Pecco Bagnaia, the same thing cannot be said for the MotoGP Constructors’ classification. Thanks to the success of the Madrid native in the Mandalika Sprint, in fact, Ducati closed the game very early.

A result that once again certifies the great efforts made in recent years on the outskirts of Bologna to improve a Desmosedici GP which is clearly the reference bike of the premier class. For the men of the Red team, this is in fact the fourth consecutive title among the Constructors, with a string that began in 2020 which for the moment had its culmination last year, when Pecco Bagnaia also brought the drivers’ title back to Italy, giving Ducati a sensational Triple Crown.

The numbers speak for themselves and this year the Desmosedici GPs have dominated the scene far and wide: so far there have been 11 victories achieved on Sunday, in the long races, (5 with Bagnaia and 3 each for Martin and Marco Bezzecchi), to which the same number must be added in the Sprints (in this case 6 for Martin, 4 for Bagnaia and 1 for Bezzecchi).

And the achievement of the fourth Manufacturers’ title was celebrated with a real Ducati parade, because on Saturday in Indonesia there was first Luca Marini’s pole position, the first of his career in the premier class, and then came a hat-trick in the Sprint, with the Italian finishing behind Martin, ahead of teammate Bezzecchi.

A triumph that almost went unnoticed, because it was now almost taken for granted: before leaving for the island of Lombok, the Borgo Panigale manufacturer only had 3 points left to celebrate and the margin over KTM’s direct pursuers to date is a whopping 229 points. But this must not diminish the joy and pride for this achievement.

“For the fourth consecutive year we managed to maintain the constructors’ title in Bologna and the success comes on a day where three of our Desmosedici GP cars got on the podium. We are really very proud of this success, which repays all the efforts and commitment put in place by the men and women of Ducati Corse who work with dedication on this project. Thanks to all of them and to all the riders and teams who contributed to this victory”, commented Gigi Dall’Igna, general director of Ducati Corse.

