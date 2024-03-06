Francesco Bagnaia, fresh from a two-year renewal with the official Ducati team, is ready to chase what would be his third consecutive world title in the premier class of the MotoGP.

The 2024 MotoGP season kicks off this weekend in Lusail, home of the Qatar Grand Prix, a race that has often seen Ducati start strong, as a great protagonist, and Ducati has already put the first piece on its present and its future with the renewal of the Piedmontese.

However, it will be an important first appointment for Ducati, because it will be the race debut of the already very promising Desmosedici GP24. In the tests the new Reds immediately showed very interesting things both in terms of the flying lap and, above all, in the race pace.

Both Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini praised the qualities of the new Ducati. Both, albeit from different positions, will try to fight for the Riders' title, helping Ducati to triumph again in the Constructors' title and to return to being successful in the Teams' title after losing it to Pramac in 2023.

“I'm excited to start my fourth season together with the Ducati Lenovo Team!”, declared Bagnaia, who will race with the number 1 on the fairing of his bike again this year.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“We start again from Qatar, on a track that I like and where we have obtained good results in the past. In the tests we were competitive both in terms of race pace and time attack”.

“I managed to set a great time, but the conditions were also right. In the race it will be different: I expect many fast riders and the competition will be high. In any case we are ready and I can't wait to get on track on Friday afternoon”.

Enea Bastianini, on the other hand, will also have to fight to deserve the renewal after a 2023 with more shadows than lights especially due to several injuries that have slowed his adaptation to the Desmosedici GP23.

“Finally we're back on track for the first race of the season and I'm happy to start again from Qatar, where I achieved my first victory in MotoGP in 2022. In the last pre-season tests in Lusail we were fast and competitive; therefore, the conditions for doing well there are.”

“Obviously, during the GP weekend the conditions will be different from the test, so we need to keep our feet on the ground. We will work hard from the first round to start 2024 on the right foot.”