Spielberg’s weekend was marked by Ducati’s dominance on the track and great strides forward in the MotoGP rider market, with the Italian manufacturer taking center stage.

The catalyst was Johann Zarco, who decided to leave Ducati to accept the offer from Honda and the LCR team. Afterwards, Franco Morbidelli emerged as “the most concrete possibility” to replace him at Prima Pramac Racing and Marco Bezzecchi announced that he has decided which team he will race for next season.

The feeling is that Bezzecchi has decided to do another year with his current team, the one that helped him save his career in 2020 and then accompanied him to the MotoGP category, with the title of Rookie of the Year in 2022 and the first victories this season. Valentino Rossi wants to keep his “nugget” and it seems that his hopes will not be dashed. However, Ducati intends to establish a close bond with the 24-year-old.

“The Mooney VR46 team, which has now created a solid group, has allowed Marco to obtain excellent results in his second year in MotoGP, and sometimes for a young rider the environment matters more than something better from a technical point of view” , observed Paolo Ciabatti in an interview granted to Corriere dello Sport.

“If the choice is confirmed, we will be happy about it. The goal, therefore, is to place Marco under a contract directly with Ducati, to entrust him with a factory bike in 2025”, added the Ducati Corse Sporting Director, revealing what could therefore be the outcome of the negotiations conducted in recent weeks, given the fact that Marco Bezzecchi will not be able to ride an official Desmosedici GP with VR46 next season.

Paolo Ciabatti intends to maintain a very close relationship with Marco Bezzecchi.

Would hiring him as a factory rider be a way to avoid losing him if VR46 were to leave Ducati at the end of the deal and become a satellite team of Yamaha in 2025? “We would also like to sign Marco for this reason”, agreed Paolo Ciabatti when asked by Corriere dello Sport, “but above all because we believe that he is a driver who deserves all our attention”.

“It’s early to talk about what will happen with the teams in 2025: we have an excellent relationship with the Mooney VR46 team, and Valentino’s ambition is to do well since he doesn’t need to have a team in MotoGP. When there is it is a relationship of mutual satisfaction, there are grounds for continuing: we will make the necessary considerations during the first half of 2024, but we are not worried”.

Zarco could have replaced Bautista in 2025

Johann Zarco, meanwhile, has chosen to leave Ducati after four years together, despite receiving an offer from the Italian manufacturer. An offer, of course, lower than Honda’s for MotoGP, which the Frenchman should have left in a year’s time, but with a vision of the future that Paolo Ciabatti defends.

“The riders’ choices depend on their goals. We offered Johann the chance to stay in MotoGP for another year, and then switch to Superbike in 2025 with a two-year contract, taking over from Bautista if he decides to stop next year “, explains the Sports Director. “On the contrary, he wanted to stay in MotoGP longer, so Honda’s offer of two years plus one (as an option) makes sense. I can’t judge his choice, but I can say that it’s certainly courageous.”

“I also think that, for a rider, remaining tied to Ducati with a two-year contract in Superbike and the goal of winning as many titles as possible was something very interesting, but I won’t say anything else.”