Ducati wrote an indelible page in its MotoGP history yesterday at the Sachsenring, moreover on a track that historically had always been the one that put the Desmosedici GP’s weak points to the test the most.

The German Grand Prix was always circled in red as the one in which it was absolutely necessary to limit the damage, it is no coincidence that the only Rosso success dates back to 2008 and was obtained by Casey Stoner. From that moment on, however, there had been more disappointments than satisfactions.

Now, however, the Borgo Panigale manufacturer seems to really have overwhelming power over the competition from a technical point of view and has also made it count on the technical ups and downs. To the point that for the first time in its history it managed to complete a five, with Jorge Martin prevailing ahead of Pecco Bagnaia, Johann Zarco, Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini.

To tell the truth, it’s not the first time it’s happened, because it had already happened at Mugello, but this time in the Sprint, with the same five protagonists who had crossed the finish line in a different order. The “problem” in that case is that the short race on Saturday lives on parallel tracks as far as statistics are concerned, so that one could not be counted for the Grands Prix.

Podium: The winner Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, second place Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, third place Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Among other things, one has to go back 20 years to find another achievement of this type for a manufacturer. And the last one to succeed was Honda, which in the 2003 Brazilian Grand Prix placed the pokerissimo with the victory of Valentino Rossi ahead of Sete Gibernau, Makoto Tamada, Max Biaggi and Nicky Hayden.

Another example of how much the trajectories of Ducati and the Japanese manufacturer, which is probably experiencing its darkest moment from a technical point of view, have sensationally reversed in recent seasons. It is also impressive to note that if you broaden the horizon, there are even eight Reds in the top nine positions, because behind Jack Miller’s KTM, the only bulwark capable of countering them, there are Alex Marquez, Enea Bastianini and Fabio Di Giannantonio.

And the world championship classification is also in strong red hues, with the first four positions in the safe: Bagnaia leads by 160 points, 16 more than Martin, with Bezzecchi third at -34 and Zarco who has risen to fourth place with 51 points gap. A domination that at the moment seems really complicated to contain, without forgetting that in the second part of the championship there will also be an Enea Bastianini who has finally recovered 100% from his physical problems.

So what we need to understand is whether the competition will simply suffer in silence or if the long-awaited answers will finally arrive from the various Marc Marquez, Fabio Quartararo and Maverick Vinales, just to mention those who are experiencing the greatest difficulties in this phase.