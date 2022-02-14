[Rassegna stampa] – With two Constructors’ titles won consecutively in 2020 and 2021, the splendid season finale created by Pecco Bagnaia last year and the excellent results obtained in the pre-season tests, the Ducati it can only be regarded by other manufacturers as the favorite to win the title also in 2022. The real goal of Borgo Panigale, however, is to break the curse that has lasted since 2007 and finally bring its own rider back to the top of the MotoGP world . The main suspect to succeed – for the red bike – is Bagnaia. But eight riders will race on a Desmosedici in the championship that will start on March 6 in the now traditional setting of Losail, Qatar. On the Gazzetta dello Sport Paolo Ianieri tried to take stock of the situation at Ducati after the two rounds of tests, at Sepang and Mandalika, which confirmed the good sensations of the eve.

“[…] the Ducati army is scary, with a GP22 that in the hands of Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller, the duo Pramac, Johann Zarco and Jorge Martin, as well as Luca Marini (VR46), has already shown that it has the potential to improve the already excellent performance of the 2021 bike. Enea Bastianini closes the sextet […]. In addition to the standings, he, Miller and Martin will also play the second official Ducati as teammates of Bagnaia. Who […] he is the pilot on whom you strongly aim to try to snatch the scepter from King Quartararo, […]. […] By now constantly the reference of the grid in terms of innovation and new roads to explore, Ducati in the tests has thrown into the fray the latest devilry to come out of the racing department, the front lowering device to be used not only at the start, but also during the round […]. Will it be the weapon that will win the war?“.