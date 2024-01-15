The countdown to the start of the new season has begun, less than a month until the Sepang winter tests, but before starting the engines it's time to present the bikes with which the riders will battle in MotoGP. Great anticipation for the official Ducati team, which will unveil its Desmosedici in the now usual setting of Madonna di Campiglio on January 22nd.

The event is one of the most anticipated, the reigning MotoGP champion Pecco Bagnaia and the Superbike title holder Alvaro Bautista will be present, both accompanied by their respective teammates, Enea Bastianini and Nicolò Bulega. “Champions on the track”, which takes up the Ducati party celebrated last December in Bologna to celebrate the world titles, will be an opportunity to see the new Ducatis, and the Borgo Panigale manufacturer wants to open the event to everyone.

In fact, all fans will be able to follow the event in live streaming (in Italian or English) on the web page ducati.comon the site arubaracing.iton the YouTube channel of Ducati and on Sky Sport MotoGP (channel 208). Motorsport.com, which will also be present on site, will accompany you during the event, telling you about “Champions on the track” with photos and interviews with the protagonists of the 2024 MotoGP and World Superbike seasons.

The Ducati presentation can be followed on January 22 from 10:30 am (local time) and, for the first time, will also feature the presence of off-road. In fact, on the occasion of the event, the Bolognese brand will officially present its motocross project, which involves Paolo Ciabatti personally and which will debut in 2024.