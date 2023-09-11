If today’s test at Misano represents a fundamental day for Honda and Yamaha with a view to the future, Ducati, like it or not, found itself having to deal with the forced absence of all its official team. An absence that the Borgo Panigale manufacturer was also able to afford, thanks to the technical advantage it has accumulated this season.

However, it was an almost obligatory choice, given that both the two starting drivers, the world champion Pecco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini, but also the test driver Michele Pirro, are all struggling with physical problems.

The world champion emerged very tired from the feat of the San Marino and Riviera di Rimini Grand Prix, in which he managed to place third twice just a week after the terrible accident in Barcelona, ​​in which Brad Binder’s KTM he passed on one leg, he rightly took a day of rest, which will be useful to try to present himself 100% in India.

Bastianini, on the other hand, was unable to take to the track even for the weekend, but his absence was already certain today too. In the maxicarambola in Barcelona he had suffered a fracture of the left malleolus and one of the second metacarpal of the left hand. Injuries for which he has already undergone double surgery, which will also cost him the next two events on the calendar, in India and Japan.

However, bad luck seems to have really hit the Red team’s men, because Pirro was also forced to withdraw. The test driver raced over the weekend as a wild card and paid the consequences of an accident with Jack Miller in the first laps of the long race, suffering a bad blow to an ankle which he urged to be careful.

In fact, the only one who can prove something is the star of the weekend, the Spaniard Jorge Martin. The Prima Pramac Racing rider has already had the opportunity to “taste” the new lowering device which has been present on the factory team’s bikes since the Austrian Grand Prix, then we will have to see if there will be other new features in the afternoon.

Moreover, Johann Zarco will not be provided with anything new, given that next year he will move to rivals Honda. The other Desmosedici GPs are all 2022 versions, so they have no updates. Among other things, Mooney VR46 and Gresini Racing are also at reduced ranks, fielding only Luca Marini and Alex Marquez. Having no new things to try, Marco Bezzecchi preferred to preserve the hand injured in Barcelona ahead of India. Fabio Di Giannantonio, on the other hand, was still sore from a bad blow to his shoulder taken in an accident in FP2.