The Borgo Panigale manufacturer has a formidable bike and cannot afford to lose this world championship. He plays with two strikers, Bagnaia and Enea, but in order not to score an own goal he has to comfort both: Pecco with the support he deserves after two serious mistakes, Bastianini with a contract that gives him the official treatment

Massimo Falcioni – Milan

This way you don’t win the world championship. Pecco Bagnaia himself recognized it immediately after the Le Mans disaster, while a radiant Enea Bastianini enjoyed his third seasonal triumph by throwing his brand mate the jab that says a lot about the air that blows between the two young lions Italians: “I overtook him to make him nervous”. After seven rounds, on the eve of the Italian GP at Mugello, scheduled for 29 May, the World Championship takes place with Bastianini rising to third place in the standings (94 points), behind Aleix Espargaro (98) and Fabio Quartararo (102) . The one suffered at Le Mans is a bad blow for Francesco Bagnaia, at his second zero in the first third of the championship, fortunately without physical damage, but undoubtedly wounded in his pride and with the question of his real ability to withstand the pressure, especially that internal against those who run with different bikes but from the same manufacturer. See also The relationship between Real Madrid and Ferland Mendy about to break

strong and objective package – There is now only one question: how Ducati will manage this situation so that its potential to have two “classification” riders (one with the factory red and the other with Team Gresini) is a value added and not a handicap? The Ducati 2021-2022 package is the best on the track. The Desmosedici GP 2021 proves on the field that it is still capable of winning, but the new 2022 model is certainly not inferior and indeed, as has already happened and as it could be repeated since Mugello, has a higher potential already able to make a difference . The championship is long, with still 14 races to go. Ducati has only one goal: to win this MotoGP world championship. The Bolognese manufacturer must be able to exploit the current difficulties of the other brands, Honda in the first place, and must be able to positively manage the possibility of being able to aim for the title even with two riders, Bagnaia and Bastianini.

pecco and the ‘beast’, two handles – The first, Pecco, remains a “world championship” handle and since Mugello he has to show that it is certainly not two road accidents that make him change the goal that was and will remain the 2022 MotoGP title. The same goes for the second, whose results confirm the his talent and his determination in reaching the objectives already set in his sights: Bastianini is an assault driver and above all a technical one, capable of making decisions that can make a difference on the track: this is how it was at Le Mans in the choice of tires, with the “medium” rear, the right one, which on the track means less wear and fatigue, more efficiency, lower and more constant lap times right up to the finish line. For Ducati, the “Bastianini question” cannot become a… accident, but rather the new trump card, in addition to Bagnaia. See also Lamborghini | Weering-Spinelli double in Race 2 at Imola

better two samples – Count Domenico Agusta, owner of MV, said: “In the same team, two champions better than one”. Thus the House of Cascina Costa knew how to manage and win with pairs of excellence: Ubbiali-Provini, Surtees-Hocking, Hocking-Hailwood, Hailwood-Agostini, Agostini-Read. Now it’s up to Ducati to do the same. Such as? In fact, by guiding this phase of great potential, but very delicate, with decision and wisdom, without upsetting, confirming full support for Bagnaia and putting Bastianini in a position to give his best, without limits or even less fences, that is, without team orders. So leave everything like this? No. Bastianini cannot be satisfied with the super vehicle he already has and the hugs and smiles of the Borgo Panigale team bosses after each victory. We need to close the “contractual issue” as soon as possible, that is to sign a two-year 2023-2024 with Bastianini, not so much and not only to give the Rimini rider certainty and perspective but to be able to get Ducati to say as soon as possible: “Enea has the treatment of an official rider ”Thus reaping the rewards, perhaps the title, without detracting from Team Gresini, in front of which everyone – Ducati first and foremost – must take off their hats. See also From Spezia-Inter to Naples-Rome: the latest on the main matches of the 33rd day

first the contract, then the track – Today Ducati cannot and must not give team orders, also because a team like the one Bastianini runs for is autonomous and pays handsomely for the bikes and the equipment. However, Ducati must put Bastianini under contract, sooner rather than later, either during the Mugello weekend or immediately after. Then, between now and the end of the 2022 season, the track will tell who between Bagnaia and Bastianini will be the number one, not in the 4-cylinder Borgo Panigale, but in the MotoGP. Important, very important, that the world champion crown is placed again on the head of an Italian rider riding an Italian motorcycle.