Bagnaia’s return to victory in the last Jerez de la Frontera Grand Prix brought back confidence and optimism in the garage of the factory team of Ducati, who had started the season with great expectations towards the Italian driver for the world championship fight. The uncertain start of the 2022 championship – despite the success in Spain – in fact still sees ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia 33 points away from the leader Fabio Quartararo, in fifth position. In front of the Turin rider there is also Enea Bastianini, riding the 2021 bike entrusted to the Gresini team, capable of winning in Qatar and Austin and able to collect 13 points more than Bagnaia so far. The two Italians could find themselves teammates in the official Ducati team next season, given that it is no mystery that ‘the Beast’ is in the narrow circle of attention, together with Jorge Martin and Jack Miller, already in the team and looking for a reconfirmation. .

The chances of snatching a Miller contract renewal do not seem high and therefore a possible is emerging from many quarters head to head between Martin and Bastianini. The two, who are directly linked to Ducati despite being in a customer team, are waiting for news from Borgo Panigale: “They have been with us since 2021 and are working very well”has explained Paolo Ciabatti to Sky Italy, adding: “Ducati is certainly betting on them for the future. There is only one seat in the factory team, but our aim is to keep them both. The situation will be clarified by June“. It is no mystery that Jorge Martin ended up on the Honda notebook, together with Joan Mir, for the replacement of Pol Espargarò at Honda, for the position alongside Marc Marquez.