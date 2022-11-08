Ducati does not stop the aerodynamic development of the Desmosedici: Gigi Dall’Igna during the celebrations of the world championship won with Pecco Bagnaia on Sunday, had hinted that the moment would come when the Borgo Panigale manufacturer would have “copied” a solution from the competition.

It was not necessary to wait long, because on the day of collective tests in Valencia following the end of the 2022 world championship, Johann Zarco with the Ducati of the Pramac team was commissioned to carry out the first test with the fairing equipped with the step.

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The aerodynamics of Dall’Igna, in fact, have taken up a concept that was introduced by Aprilia in the June tests carried out in Barcelona: in Noale they bet on the hull which is able to ensure greater load at low speeds. The solution was also taken up by Honda which had implemented it on Marc Marquez’s RC213V during the Misano tests, where the Spaniard had made his return after the long stop.

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing, with the camouflage hull equipped with the step in the Valencia tests Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Now Ducati has entrusted the French rider of the Pramac team with the privilege of bringing to the debut a solution that is not carbon black, as are usually the new parts that are tested on the track. The aerodynamicists have decided to wrap the lower part of the fairing with a camouflage livery that tends to hide the geometric shapes of the body beyond the step that characterizes it.