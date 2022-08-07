The success of ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia at Silverstone he restored confidence to the factory Ducati and to a rider who from the French GP onwards embarked on a high-performance ups and downs that did not favor him in a world key. The zeros of Le Mans, Montmeló (where he had no faults) and Sachsenring weigh like a boulder: zeros that the victories in Mugello and Assen, as well as today’s Silverstone, are only able to partially cancel. But we had to go up somewhere, and Bagnaia replied with a en plein in the last two events that allowed the Piedmontese to mend almost half of the disadvantage from Fabio Quartararo (from 91 to 49 points) in the world championship standings.

Bagnaia also took the compliments of Luigi Dall’Igna, general manager of Ducati: “He had a wonderful race. She studied a lot during the weekend and certainly during the race too, because has improved a lot in tire management. Jack was also great and it’s nice to have both of our riders on the podium today, the day we celebrate our 200th podium in MotoGP“. This is just one of the record reached today from the house in Borgo Panigale. Ducati, in fact, went to the podium for the 18th consecutive time in MotoGP.

Also thanks to Jack Millerwho commented on his excellent performance as follows: “After a five-week break, it’s nice to be able to get back on the podium right away. In the second half of the race I started to suffer a bit with the front tire and this meant that the rear tire also started to wear out quickly. In any case, I am happy with this result, the bike is working really well and, after the Barcelona test, we have made great steps forward. Now I want to keep working in this direction to get stronger and stronger. We are sixth in the championship, but third place is not far off“.