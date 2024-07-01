In this way, the Lombard technician will be in charge of managing the team that will work on the Desmosedici GP25 with which Marquez will race. Before sitting in the corner of Bastianini’s garage in the last two seasons, Rigamonti also worked at Suzuki, in the two years in which Andrea Iannone wore the suit of the Hamamatsu brand (2017 and 2018), before returning to Ducati, in this case in the Pramac garage, on the side occupied by Johann Zarco.

This weekend, at Assen, Marquez appeared publicly for the first time after Ducati announced the previous week that it had opted for him over Jorge Martin in the fight for the place as Pecco Bagnaia’s teammate in the factory’s official structure meat sauce.

The Catalan then revealed that Javi Ortiz, the only mechanic he brought with him to Gresini Racing from his previous stint at Honda and with whom he has a close relationship, will also be following him this time. According to Motorsport.com, Mattia Sereni, his current electronics engineer and one of the members of Gresini’s Ducati staff, will also be following him.

Ducati has already communicated to Rigamonti what his new duties will be once Marquez takes over as official rider, presumably during the test following the final round of the calendar in Valencia.

Since joining Gresini after leaving Honda, Marquez has worked with Frankie Carchedi, the engineer who helped Joan Mir become world champion with Suzuki in 2020. Carchedi, however, has a direct contract with the Faenza-based team.

“The people in charge at Ducati will be the first to put the people they consider most suitable at my side, to ensure that my performance is the best possible,” Marquez responded. This result puts an end to rumors that the number 93 could reunite with Santi Hernandez, who was his technical director for seven of the eight world titles he has won, and who will most likely continue to work alongside Joan Mir in the official Honda garage.