Jack Miller tested positive at COVID-19 after undergoing a molecular test on Wednesday 19 January, and was therefore unable to leave for Europe to take part in the official photo shoot of the Ducati Lenovo Team 2022. Jack, who is fine and asymptomatic, is currently in solitary confinement at his home in Australia and will undergo another tampon next week. For this reason the presentation of the team, originally scheduled for January 28th, was postponed to February 7. The new livery of the Ducati Lenovo Team Desmosedici GP will still be unveiled as an online preview on January 31st, the day in which official Ducati test rider Michele Pirro will take to the track in Sepang for the shake-down test, scheduled from January 31st to February 2nd. .

Jack Miller (# 43, Ducati Lenovo Team): “Unfortunately I tested positive for Covid-19, and therefore I cannot leave for Europe. I am now in solitary confinement at my home in Australia and I am fine. I have no symptoms, so I can at least keep training. I am very sorry, but in any case we will see each other in Sepang for the tests in early February ”.