A pinch of superstition never hurts. Especially if you want to respect winning traditions. After the 2021 World Championship feast, which brought both the MotoGP and SBK titles back to Borgo Panigale in one fell swoop, thanks to Pecco Bagnaia and Alvaro Bautista, Ducati has decided to kick off the 2023 season with a big party on the snows of Madonna di Campiglio, where he presented both his official teams.

The “Champions on the Track” event definitely brought good luck, given that the driver from Chivasso and the one from Talavera de la Reina confirmed themselves on the world championship throne. But not only that, because the first Supersport championship has also arrived at the gates of Bologna with Nicolò Bulega, who will join “Batigas” in the factory team next year. And in MotoGP a historic hat-trick emerged, with Jorge Martin vice-champion and Marco Bezzecchi on the lowest step of the podium.

Inevitably, the leaders of the Red team decided to grant an encore also with the opening event of the season. On the occasion of “Campioni in Festa”, the great celebration of the 2023 triumphs staged at the Unipol Arena in Bologna, in fact, it was announced that the 2024 presentation will be held again in the Dolomites, for three days in Red which will be staged from January 21st to 23rd.

Among other things, it will be an event not to be missed, because this time we won't just talk about the track: Madonna di Campiglio will also host the official launch of the Ducati Motocross program, because the bike with which Alessandro Lupino will make his debut will be revealed Red in off-road racing. Motorcycle that he will develop together with a sacred monster of knobby wheels such as the nine-time world champion Tony Cairoli, who will be head of the program.

In short, once again Ducati will be able to raise the bar, even if the competition certainly hopes that it will not be able to do it on the track again, given that in 2022 it has really left it with only crumbs.