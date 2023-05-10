MotoGP is back in action this weekend at Le Mans, the last round before a short break. The fifth round will take place on the French circuit, with Pecco Bagnaia leading the championship with 87 points. The reigning world champion arrives on the historic track across the Alps strong from the excellent results in Jerez, which allowed him to grab the top, unseating Marco Bezzecchi and thus having an advantage of 22 points over his compatriot from team Mooney.

However, Bagnaia will be joined in the French Grand Prix by an old MotoGP acquaintance: Danilo Petrucci. The rider from Terni is back in a race with prototypes to replace Enea Bastianini, who is still forced to withdraw after breaking his shoulder blade in Portimao at the start of the season. Petrucci arrives at Le Mans full of good memories that this track brings him, in fact right here he won in the wet in 2020.

In the upcoming weekend, the weather could be an important, if not decisive, variable. The forecast calls for rain for the whole weekend, so Ducati’s choice, to bet on Danilo Petrucci to replace the injured Bastianini, could prove to be one of the trump cards to bring home many points on the transalpine track as well. Danilo, it is well known, has always been the author of superlative races on wet asphalt. That’s why deploying him next to Bagnaia could prove to be a real wild card.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Dorna

Ducati has a history of success in France, Jack Miller triumphed in 2021 and last year it was Enea Bastianini who took the top step of the podium. Now it’s Bagnaia who wants to confirm this positive trend: “I’m happy to be back racing in France, where the atmosphere is always incredible thanks to the many fans. Le Mans is a track that I really like and where last year I was fighting for victory before the crash. Compared to 2022, however, this year we expect lower temperatures and rain is expected all weekend. It will be a tricky weekend where it will be important to stay focused”.

Announced during the Barcelona Superbike round, Danilo Petrucci didn’t think twice about saying yes to Ducati. So he returns to wearing red, after a spell with Suzuki last year, when he replaced the injured Joan Mir in Japan: “Being back racing together with the Ducati Lenovo Team in MotoGP is an indescribable emotion for me, above all because I will on a track where in 2020 I achieved my last victory in the world championship. I will have the honor of testing the World Champion bike! It certainly won’t be an easy weekend, also considering the weather conditions, but in the past I’ve always been competitive in the wet. However, the goal is to have fun and do a good job together with the team”.