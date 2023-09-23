There’s a week to go before Marc Marquez announces his most immediate future plans: if we take into account the latest testimonies, everything suggests that Honda and the rider who brought them the last six MotoGP titles are putting the breakup in sight on paper of 2024, the last year of the Spaniard’s contract with HRC.

Ever since the alternative of racing with Gresini Racing began to take shape, Ducati has always wanted to stay out of the hypothetical operation, leaving everything in the hands of the two parties involved. “We can advise, but the decision of whoever races with Gresini is entirely up to the team,” Ciabatti has stated and reiterated several times recently.

Clearly, the possible irruption of a figure like that of Marquez would alter the status quo of the Ducati riders, a hierarchy that those responsible for the sports management of the Borgo Panigale company already have in their hands. The rider from Cervera would create havoc and this pleases Gigi Dall’Igna, Ducati Corse Director and genius who made the Desmosedici GP the reference prototype on the grid.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

However, events sped up when the world championship arrived in India, a week before arriving in Japan, where Marquez underlines that he will clarify which colors he will wear in 2024.

“Gresini has an opportunity and is waiting to see what Marc decides, who will speak with Honda top management in Japan,” commented Ciabatti today from Buddh. This statement goes a little further than those Ducati had made up to this point, but even less than those of Davide Tardozzi, who spoke to DAZN shortly after. “Any team wants to have Marc. He is a driver of the present and the future,” underlined the former driver, who never hid his admiration for the #93’s talent.

Until now, Marquez has limited himself to confusing and having fun with those who bet on his staying at Honda and also with those who took signing with Gresini for granted. There he would share the garage with his brother Alex. The negative responses from the Faenza team to the various candidates to ride the bike that Fabio Di Giannantonio is riding in 2023, with Tony Arbolino and Jake Dixon as the main names, have led to suspicions that the Desmosedici GP is reserved for someone. In a week we will know everything for sure.