Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia they will start respectively from the second and fourth row in the German MotoGP Grand Prix, scheduled for tomorrow at the Sachsenring circuit, near Chemnitz. Both Ducati team riders have been able to improve in PL3 this morning by gaining direct access to Q2. Second after the third free and fast session also in PL4 this afternoon, where he also showed a good race pace, Miller was not able to make the most of his last qualifying lap with the soft tire, due to yellow flags displayed for the various falls that occurred in the final minutes of the round. Jack finished with the fourth time and a time of 1: 20.508. Even Bagnaia, eighth this morning after PL3, was unable to make the most of the time available in qualifying. Released in the final minutes of the session, Pecco he found some drivers who were progressing slowly and closed the qualification at tenth place, with a time trial of 1: 20.811. In any case, it will be a Ducati starting from pole position in the German GP, ​​scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at Sachsenring: Johann Zarco set the best time in 1: 20.236 with the Pramac Racing Team’s Desmosedici GP, before slipping into the next attempt, for luck without physical consequences.

Jack Miller (# 43, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 4th (1: 20.508): “I expected to be able to do something more in qualifying, but unfortunately we were unlucky because in both attempts with the soft tire I found the yellow flags. In any case, we will start from the second row and I am convinced that this will allow us to fight for a good result. On paper this must have been a difficult track for us and instead, as Zarco’s pole shows, our bike is working well here too. I am therefore confident for tomorrow’s race ”.

Francesco Bagnaia (# 63, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 10th (1: 20.811): “Unfortunately today I found a lot of traffic on the track during qualifying, which hindered me by preventing me from taking advantage of the lap launched with the soft tire. We will start from the fourth row with the tenth time, so it will be really essential to be able to make a good start. This morning and also in FP4 we have shown that we have a good pace so, if we manage to be in the leading group from the early stages of the race, I’m sure we can fight for the top five ”.