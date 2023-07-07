Ducati impressed a lot in the first part of the 2023 MotoGP season, proving to be the brand to beat and achieving important results, such as placing eight riders in the top nine positions in the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring. The dominance of the Desmosedici was expected from the pre-season tests, when the first rival seemed to be Aprilia.

In the end, the Noale-based manufacturer struggled to confirm these sensations and only took two podiums, one with Maverick Vinales at the start of the season and another with Aleix Espargaro at Assen. In this way, it was overtaken by KTM, which performed better than expected. At Borgo Panigale they were surprised by this hierarchy, at the same time they signaled the possible origin of KTM’s step forward with a hint of malice.

“We know that KTM has done a good job,” Paolo Ciabatti told the official motogp.com website. “Some of our old engineers now work at KTM and we see the results. I’m a little surprised that Aprilia hasn’t achieved what it expected in terms of performance. I hope they arrive soon.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

It should be remembered that the three European brands have taken a clear lead on their Japanese rivals. Honda won in Austin with Alex Rins, but it was an illusion, given that the bike proved undrivable for most of the year. Yamaha also struggled, and its best result this year is a third place from Fabio Quartararo in the long race of the Grand Prix of the Americas. “In general, it’s a fairly new situation,” observed the Ducati Sporting Director. “We can see that the three European manufacturers are clearly setting the pace”.

In this way, Ducati seems poised to have another great season. The Borgo Panigale brand commands all the rankings and occupies the top three positions in both the riders’ and teams’ championships. Paolo Ciabatti is more than satisfied with the results. “I never like to give 10, but I’d say we’re at least 9.5! I think we can only be satisfied. We are championship leader with Pecco, but we have three other riders – Marco Bezzecchi, Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco – and we achieved our best all-time result at Sachsenring, with 5 Ducatis in the top five positions”.

“We did a good job with the engineers to develop the 2023 bike, but the 2022 one is wonderful, it has a great performance. There is very little difference between the two, in fact all the riders of all the Ducati teams can go very fast. We have seen almost all the riders fighting for the podium. We are leading the constructors’ championship by a large margin, so it has been a very positive start to the season, we hope to continue like this,” concluded Ciabatti.