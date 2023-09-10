The home match, as we know, is always special. Misano is no exception, indeed, it is one of the most eagerly awaited events for Italian riders, who grew up and took their first steps right around the “Marco Simoncelli”. But the San Marino and Riviera di Rimini Grand Prix is ​​also special for Ducati, which races here in front of its fans and for the occasion presents itself on race Sunday with a completely new livery.

The Borgo Panigale team, the official one of Pecco Bagnaia (the sole striker due to the absence of the injured Enea Bastianini), is colored yellow, returning a little to its origins, when in 1972 it showed off the yellow livery with the 750 sport in occasion of the Imola 200 miles. Fourteen years later, in 1996, Ducati also launched the 748SP and the following year it won the title in the Supersport World Series with Paolo Casoli still in yellow.

The idea had already been presented last June at the Misano round of the Superbike World Championship. On the home weekend of the production derivatives, the Aruba line-up showed off the same livery with Alvaro Bautista and Michael Ruben Rinaldi, announcing that in September it would be the turn of Pecco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini again on the track dedicated to Marco Simoncelli.

It will be only the reigning world champion who will bring the Desmosedici GP23 onto the track with the special livery, given that Bastianini will be forced to follow the race as a spectator due to the injury suffered in the Barcelona crash triggered by him and in which he fractured his hand and left ankle.

The livery was designed by Aldo Drudi, who stated in the presentation during the Misano round last June: “I live one kilometer from here as the crow flies. I saw this place grow and I came to visit it when there was only the dirt track. It is a great emotion and an unrepeatable opportunity: in the study of colours, yellow is a color of action, nervous. Furthermore, it is part of the three primary colors together with red and blue. In addition to red, it is definitely a racing color and we have had both in the history of Ducati.”