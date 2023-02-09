The time has come for Ducati to get serious and show its cards. Tomorrow, the penultimate MotoGP pre-season test will kick off on the Malaysian Sepang track and the world champion team will certainly be the star.

As stated by Gigi Dall’Igna, technical and sports activities manager of the Borgo Panigale team, the new aerodynamics should make their debut on the Desmosedici GP23 of Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini.

During the three days of Shakedown carried out by tester Michele Pirro, again on the Sepang track, Ducati tried a few things, collecting important data to get ready for the tests that start tomorrow.

From tomorrow it will also be the turn of the world champion Bagnaia and the newcomer Bastianini to try out the new products. A very important step of the season, because the most functional innovations will be approved and those that will not be considered suitable will be set aside.

Let’s remember that last year it was precisely the choices made at the start of the season that put the Borgo Panigale factory team in difficulty. The changes then made during the season proved to be so good as to lead Ducati to win everything the 2022 MotoGP season was up for grabs.

Michele Pirro, Ducati Team Photo by: Dorna

It is also important to underline how Pirro did over 170 laps over the three days of testing, obtaining a time under 2 minutes as the best time: 1’59″803. This means that Ducati will be able to start with a solid foundation, fruit of the work done by the pilot of San Giovanni Rotondo.

“I am satisfied with the work completed in these first three days of testing,” declared Ducati tester Michele Pirro. “We covered a lot of kilometers in both dry and wet conditions, completing around 170 laps in three days. Given the unstable weather and the ever-changing track conditions, we had to concentrate a large part of our work program on the final day, which was the only one to be entirely dry. We were however able to do several tests and gather important information on the new components and the lap times were also good. We are now ready for the next three days of testing, where it will be up to the factory riders to continue their work”.

The reigning world champion, Francesco Bagnaia, underlined how the resolution of the components will be an important step in view of the start of the season: “I’m happy to finally get back on track on my Desmosedici GP. During this winter I have prepared a lot, training constantly to be ready for this season. Now three very demanding and important days of testing await us. We will have a lot of work to do and it will be important to be able to unmark some points immediately to avoid making mistakes. Let’s hope the weather is on our side and allows us to make the most of the time available to us”.

Aeneas Bastianini. new Ducati rider who will take the place of Jack Miller this year, instead focused attention on the teamwork between him and Bagnaia, but also on the knowledge between him and the team that will have to continue after the tests carried out at the end of 2022.

“Finally we’re back on track for the first tests of 2023 and I’m really excited. These will be three really important days, which will also allow me to get to know my new team better, with whom I already broke the ice in the first Valencia test last year. Pecco and I will work together to try to carry on our test program as much as possible and immediately identify the way forward to be ready for the next test in Portugal, which will precede the first race of the year in Portimão”.