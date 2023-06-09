Ducati honors the amazing 2022 sporting season, which saw it triumph in the MotoGP World Championship by conquering the Riders’, Teams’ and Manufacturers’ titles, with a stamp destined to become a collector’s item for all Ducatisti.

Officially issued today, 9 June 2023, by the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy, the stamp was presented during a press conference in the Hospitality of the Ducati Lenovo Team, which is ready to tackle the Italian Grand Prix at the Mugello circuit with the extraordinary support of the fans who will cheer on their champions from the Ducati Grandstand, at the Correntaio curve.

The traditional cancellation ceremony was attended by Luigi Dall’Igna, General Manager of Ducati Corse, Fausta Bergamotto, Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Giovanni Machetti, Head of Philately at Poste Italiane, and Matteo Taglienti, Head of Mint and Philately of the State Printing Office and Mint.

the special stamp that celebrates Ducati's conquest of the 2022 MotoGP World title Photo by: Ducati Racing

Luigi Dall’Igna, Ducati Corse General Manager, said: “2022 was a year full of emotions and successes. We have demonstrated the value and skills of a team of people who, with daily work and commitment, managed to bring Ducati and Italy to the top of the main two-wheeled World Championship. Honoring these sporting results with a special stamp issued by the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy gives us great pride and satisfaction”.

Undersecretary of State Fausta Bergamotto explained: “With this stamp, as Undersecretary of State also responsible for Philately and in collaboration with Minister Adolfo Urso, I felt it my duty to pay homage to Ducati sporting achievements. Today’s issue intends to celebrate a myth well present in the hearts of millions of Italians and also wants to testify the closeness and gratitude of the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy towards a reality that has managed to become a symbol of Italian know-how , an inimitable combination of creativity and research”.

The image shown in the cartoon is a drawing of the Desmosedici GP22 ridden by Francesco Bagnaia in tones of the Italian flag, created by the Ducati Style Centre. Bagnaia, who took the world title after a historic comeback with a total of seven victories, ten podiums and five pole positions thanks to this triumph, became the first Italian rider to win the riders’ title in MotoGP on an Italian bike and made Ducati is the only European motorcycle manufacturer to have won the World Championship in the premier class for the second time. With this victory, Ducati has brought Made in Italy excellence to the top of the top international motorcycle competition thanks to a unique combination of talent, passion and skills.

The ordinary stamp dedicated to the Ducati victory is part of the “Sport” thematic series and relates to the value of the A zone 3 Oceania rate of €5.50, with a circulation of 500,024 copies.

A three-fold A4 format philatelic folder was also created for the occasion, containing a quatrain, a single stamp, a canceled and franked postcard, a philatelic card and a first day cover, in addition to the illustrative bulletin.

The folder will be available for purchase at the price of €63 at approximately 500 post offices with Philatelic counters, in the 10 Philately spaces and on the Poste Italiane website.

At the end of the year, the stamp dedicated to the Ducati victory will become part of the state’s collection book of stamps for 2023, which collects all the stamps issued by the Italian state to celebrate its excellence.

