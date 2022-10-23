The 2022 MotoGP season will be remembered in the years to come especially for the clear supremacy shown by Ducati over the competition. This season the Borgo Panigale manufacturer has won its third consecutive world championship title with five races ahead of the end of the championship, certifying constant growth in performance that has led it to have eight bikes at the starting line. , that is at least four more than any other house on the grid.

The technical collapse of the two strongest Japanese companies – Honda And Yamaha – the now announced withdrawal of Suzuki and the growing but not yet constant performance of Aprilia and KTM have transformed the premier class of the World Championship into a sort of “Ducati Cup” (copyright of Marc Marquez) to which riders who compete on other bikes can register from time to time. This is the case of the various Quartararo, Espargarò, Marquez, Binder, Oliveira and Rins, the only ones able, at times, to break the ‘parades’ of the Borgo Panigale motorcycles.

This absolute domination, which has certainly facilitated Bagnaia in the sensational feat of transforming 91 points behind him into 23 ahead in just nine races, has made several fans and more than one rival driver turn up their noses. But Ducati was able to impose this hegemony on the series thanks to indisputable technical merits and without help from outside. It is therefore not surprising that the pilots who benefit from the privilege of being able to drive a Desmosedici have no intention of apologizing for this. The most explicit of all in analyzing the situation was Luca Marini.

The centaur of the VR46 team explained clearly to the site The Race that this is certainly not the first time in the history of the world championship in which a single manufacturer has won most of the races in the premier class. In the past, however, this has never been seen as a problem: “These are the races – said Marini – is always been like that. For instance Honda has dominated for ten years and no one has complained about that. Just spend more money or do a better job. Just try to improve“. The reference of Marini is presumably to the years between 1994 and 2004, when the house of the golden wing won ten constructors ‘titles and nine drivers’ titles in 11 seasons. An absolute domination broken only by the passage of Valentino Rossi to Yamaha. Numbers, those, which are still very far from those recorded so far by Ducati.