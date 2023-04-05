On 10 and 11 June 2023 on the occasion of the Italian Grand Prix at the Mugello International Circuit, the emotions of the Ducati Grandstand are back, a special appointment for fans of the World Champions to experience the adrenaline of MotoGP and see their heroes in live action.

In the season in which he runs as reigning World Champion, Ducati once again sets up its grandstand at the historic Correntaio curve. For Ducatisti enthusiasts this is a privileged position: the “Correntaio” is in fact one of the best spots on the Tuscan circuit in which to enjoy the Grand Prix, with numerous and spectacular overtaking actions and the presence of a giant screen that allows you not to get lost even a moment of the race weekend.

The T-shirts, caps and red flags will help create a spectacular eye-catcher in an extraordinary stage, ideal for closely supporting the Ducati Lenovo Team champions Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini, together with all the other riders who race on motorcycles Ducati: Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco for the Prima Pramac Racing Team, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez with the Gresini Racing MotoGP Team, Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team.

The Ducati Grandstand at Mugello Photo by: Ducati Racing

In the 2023 season, the MotoGP show at Mugello doubles with the introduction of the Sprint Race format on Saturday afternoon, which adds to the traditional Sunday appointment with the Italian Grand Prix. The ticket arrangements for the Ducati Grandstand support this change with an advantageous price on the ticket valid for both Saturday and Sunday, while still leaving the option of purchasing admission for Sunday only. Tickets can already be purchased online in the dedicated section of the Ducati.com website.

All Ducatisti who purchase tickets are guaranteed a series of services and benefits for an unforgettable experience. From free access to the grandstand at any time, to the convenience of the reserved motorcycle parking*, up to the cloakroom service for technical clothing. Furthermore, fans will receive a free “Supporter’s Kit”, consisting of a t-shirt, cap and gadgets, with which to compose a splendid choreography during the Warm-Up Lap of the race. During the weekend, the official Ducati riders will also greet the enthusiasts in the grandstand.

Racing is an essential part of the Ducati world and the Borgo Panigale manufacturer has always offered its enthusiasts a privileged place to enjoy the MotoGP spectacle on many international circuits. In fact, the Ducati Grandstands will also be organized on the occasion of the Americas Grand Prix at the Circuit of Americas in Texas, the Spanish Grand Prix at the Jerez-Ángel Nieto Circuit, the French Grand Prix at the Circuit des 24 Heures du Mans, the of Germany at Sachsenring, the Dutch Grand Prix at the TT Circuit of Assen, the Japanese Grand Prix at the Motegi Circuit and finally at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia, where the last round of the season will be held.

For more information, you can consult the dedicated section of the Ducati.com website.

