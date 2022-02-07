There Ducati set the track record at Sepang in the two days of testing in Malaysia, a performance, however, signed by Enea Bastianini with the “old” GP-21 who won the Constructors’ standings world champion last season. “It is normal that they have some problems with the new bike”, declared the Gresini team driver, who did not want to give too much weight to the performance signed in Kuala Lumpur, aware of the fact that the drivers equipped with the GP-22 will soon express great speed.

Francesco Bagnaia to the microphones of the official website of the MotoGP he explained that it is only a matter of arranging mainly the electronic software ‘2021’ now in ‘communication’ with a new even more powerful engine. The extra power, however, gave some problems in terms of grip when exiting the corners: “I am satisfied with these two days, because in a short time we have already practically achieved the performance of last year’s model – the analysis by Francesco Bagnaia – I am sure that in Mandalika we will go even better because at Ducati the technicians are working with the data we have collected to fix the electronics. We will not have any new parts, but we simply have to revise the software to ‘update’ it to the new engine. I am happy with the new fairing, it is an element that I asked for last year to ride the bike with less effort and I was satisfied ”.

Also Jack Miller he is satisfied with the growth he experienced between Saturday and Sunday and is obviously happy to have to work on new material that may present some youth problems: “We’re not where we want to be yet, but that’s what testing is for. Unfortunately it rained on Sunday afternoon and this took away precious time. We have been busy testing new components and we improved a lot between Saturday and Sunday “. Problems with the soft rubber at the rear instead Johann Zarco: “Impressive to see how close we are in the time table and at the same time being so close to the best yet not even in the top-5. These are elements that make us understand what kind of level this category has reached. I tried to run with the soft tire on the rear and the bike was very difficult to ride, but it was important to identify this aspect to work on ”.