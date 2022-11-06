Ducati returned to winning the MotoGP rider title after 15 years with Pecco Bagnaia. And there is an important link with 2007 and with the one conquered by Casey Stoner. Also in that case the technical chief was Cristian Gabarrini, who is therefore destined to become almost a mythological figure of the Borgo Panigale company.

If with the Australian it had been a real domination, the one made this year with the Piedmontese was a run-up that at one point seemed almost impossible, because we must not forget that after the Sachsenring there were 91 points to be recovered on Fabio Quartararo. But since then the ducatista’s roadmap has been almost perfect, complete with a lot of four victories, and this allowed him to present himself to the decisive appointment in Valencia with a 23-point lead.

A margin that allowed for a defensive race in Pecco, which ended in ninth place, but which in a certain sense Gabarrini and the team expected, because that of the Ricardo Tormo Circuit was not an easy weekend.

“We expected that the race could have complications, because the tension was high, as was the stakes. It was a super defense race and that’s it. Sometimes it’s more dangerous than having a normal race, but the satisfaction is great. because we all worked hard, “Gabarrini told Sky Sport MotoGP HD.

“Both on the track and at home, no one has ever given up for a moment. We have all believed in it, so I want to thank the guys who never see each other, because without them this would not have been possible. It was very painful for how it is. gone the season, so we are very happy, “he added.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

On his double title in Rosso, 15 years later, the coach joked: “It means I’m old!”. Then he continued: “I consider myself really lucky and honored to have worked with two very strong drivers like Stoner and Bagnaia and helped them to win the World Championship, so I can only be very happy”.

Extorting him if he has a favorite between his two champions, however, it was not possible: “There is not one of the two who is better than the other. In the end they are two very strong drivers, very different from each other, but both times it was fantastic. win a world championship with them “.

Gabarrini then underlined how this was a project that started a long time ago, practically since Gigi Dall’Igna joined Ducati. But also the great second part of the championship this year, without which it would have been impossible to complete the comeback.

“This is a job that started in 2015 and last year we came really close. The perception that we were at least able to fight for the title was there. Then to win a World Cup you have to put a lot of things together. . There was a moment when it seemed that we were far away, but the course was completely reversed. Pecco had an incredible second part of the season and none of us ever gave up, not even at home. We always believed in it and in the end it is incredible that it ended like this “.

When asked if he thinks there was a key moment to go on to win the title, his answer might almost seem paradoxical, because he mentioned the setback of Motegi, which perhaps was a bit of a wake-up call. who made it clear that it wasn’t going to be as easy as it seemed in the previous five races.

“We had four consecutive victories and then there was a crash again. Maybe it did us a little good, because it kept us grounded. Even in the last few races we had the feeling that we could always do it. some good results, which was the necessary thing just to try to beat Fabio, which made it tough until the end. So he really deserves my heartfelt congratulations, because he is an incredible champion “, concluded.

