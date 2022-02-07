After the first images with the livery, Ducati today officially presented the Desmosedici with which Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia will attack the 2022 MotoGP title.

At Borgo Panigale, however, they did not ‘unbutton’ too much in showing their ‘Red’, which in the Sepang tests fitted various solutions and updates in this first phase of development.

In the meantime, we can take a look at the technical data sheet that the Bolognese team has made public with the basic specifications.

Motor: 4-stroke, 90 ° V4, liquid-cooled, desmodromic distribution with double overhead camshaft, 4 valves per cylinder

Displacement: 1.000 cc

Maximum power: over 250CV

Full speed: over 350km / h

Transmission: Ducati Seamless Transmission, chain final drive

Diet: Indirect electronic injection, 4 throttle bodies with injectors above and below the throttle. Butterflies controlled by double Ride By Wire system

Fuel: Shell Racing V-Power

Lubricant: Shell Advance Ultra 4

I unload: Akrapovič

Final transmission: DID chain

Chassis: Double beam in aluminum alloy

Suspensions: Öhlins inverted fork with carbon chainstays and Öhlins rear shock absorber, with preload adjustment and hydraulic compression and rebound brake

Electronics: Marelli control unit programmed with Dorna Unico Software

Tires: Michelin, on Ø17 “front and rear rims

Rims: Marchesini in magnesium alloy

Braking system: Brembo, double 340mm carbon front discs with four-piston calipers. Single steel rear disc with two-piston caliper

Dry weight: 157kg