After the first images with the livery, Ducati today officially presented the Desmosedici with which Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia will attack the 2022 MotoGP title.
At Borgo Panigale, however, they did not ‘unbutton’ too much in showing their ‘Red’, which in the Sepang tests fitted various solutions and updates in this first phase of development.
In the meantime, we can take a look at the technical data sheet that the Bolognese team has made public with the basic specifications.
Motor: 4-stroke, 90 ° V4, liquid-cooled, desmodromic distribution with double overhead camshaft, 4 valves per cylinder
Displacement: 1.000 cc
Maximum power: over 250CV
Full speed: over 350km / h
Transmission: Ducati Seamless Transmission, chain final drive
Diet: Indirect electronic injection, 4 throttle bodies with injectors above and below the throttle. Butterflies controlled by double Ride By Wire system
Fuel: Shell Racing V-Power
Lubricant: Shell Advance Ultra 4
I unload: Akrapovič
Final transmission: DID chain
Chassis: Double beam in aluminum alloy
Suspensions: Öhlins inverted fork with carbon chainstays and Öhlins rear shock absorber, with preload adjustment and hydraulic compression and rebound brake
Electronics: Marelli control unit programmed with Dorna Unico Software
Tires: Michelin, on Ø17 “front and rear rims
Rims: Marchesini in magnesium alloy
Braking system: Brembo, double 340mm carbon front discs with four-piston calipers. Single steel rear disc with two-piston caliper
Dry weight: 157kg
