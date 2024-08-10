Ducati has defended its decision to reduce its commitment to just three factory bikes in the 2025 MotoGP season, saying it will not have a negative impact on its performance.

Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna said cutting its supply of factory bikes from four to three next year was the “best compromise” for the Italian manufacturer as it prepares for Prima Pramac Racing to exit the satellite team fold.

The Borgo Panigale brand currently has double the representation of any other manufacturer on the starting grid, as it runs eight bikes between the Pramac, VR46 and Gresini teams, in addition to the official one, four of which are built to the latest specifications, therefore in GP24 version.

But with the end of its two-decade relationship with Pramac, which will join forces with Yamaha in 2025, the Bologna brand will be down to a total of six bikes, and only three of those will have the latest equipment. VR46 will inherit just one factory bike, compared to the two Pramac currently competes with under its deal.

“In the end we reduced the total number of bikes because we go from eight to six, and the best compromise for us is to have three and three: three official bikes and three bikes from last year,” Dall’Igna told the official MotoGP website.

“This is important for us also because the reason why we have satellite teams is to develop the riders.”

Luigi Dall’Igna, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“At the end of the day, a new rider and a rookie don’t need factory bikes, because a factory bike means more pressure, more expectations and so on. Sometimes it’s better to start with the bikes from the previous year.”

Ducati’s change of approach puts it at a numerical disadvantage to its four rivals, all of which will supply four latest-generation bikes.

Indeed, both KTM and Yamaha are strengthening ties with their respective partners for next year and will treat Tech3 and Pramac as second official teams.

However, Dall’Igna does not think that having one less factory bike in 2025 will be a disadvantage for Ducati, as he remains convinced that the Italian brand will be able to make improvements with everything it has at its disposal.

“We would like to win and we have to do our best to try to maintain the potential of the bike,” he said. “But I don’t think having four factory bikes is that important for the performance of the factory riders.”

“Even with last year’s bike we can develop and understand the path we need to take to improve the bike.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Two-time MotoGP champion Pecco Bagnaia, however, disagrees with Dall’Igna, and stressed that next year Ducati will have less data to analyse to improve the Desmosedici GP and stay ahead of the competition.

“It’s not a big difference, it’s not a big disadvantage, but four bikes are better than three,” said the 26-year-old. “Four bikes give you more data, you understand more things. So for me it’s better, but I’m not the one who decides these things.”

“It’s better with four bikes also because in the tests you can give all four riders something to try, so in this way we will have more things to do in the tests. Already this year I didn’t finish the work in the tests. So I think it would have been better to have four bikes and give both official teams the same bikes”, he concluded.

Fabio Di Giannantonio, who has just signed a new two-year contract with VR46 until 2026, will be the only rider besides Bagnaia and Marc Marquez to ride a GP25. Franco Morbidelli, Alex Marquez and rookie Fermin Aldeguer will instead have the current GP24.