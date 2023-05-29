Ducati Corse has announced that Michele Pirro will continue to be the Borgo Panigale-based manufacturer’s test rider for another three years, until the end of 2026.

Originally from San Giovanni Rotondo and nine times Italian Champion, Michele has made a fundamental contribution to the development of the Desmosedici GP over the last eleven years and has also participated in that of the Ducati MotoE, which debuted last weekend at Le Mans in the first race of the FIM MotoE World Championship.

In addition to having taken part in countless test sessions with the Ducati Test Team and racing in the Italian Superbike Championship with the Panigale V4 R, Michele was also present at numerous MotoGP Grand Prix and in just over a week he will participate as a wild card at the next GP of Italy, scheduled from 9 to 11 June at Mugello.

“We are very happy to be able to count on Michele again for the next three years. Pirro started his job as a test rider eleven years ago, so there is no other rider who knows our Desmosedici GP as well as he does. It is also thanks to his precious contribution if we managed to make our bike as competitive as it is today. The goal is to continue to grow; being able to count on Michele’s great experience is certainly an advantage in our development work,” said the general manager of Ducati Corse, Gigi Dall’Igna.

“My sporting career has been in the name of Ducati and I can’t imagine myself in a color other than the red of the Borgo Panigale house. I arrived here in 2013, in what were probably the most difficult years for Ducati Corse, but now I’m also experiencing the best ones for the company”, added Michele Pirro.

“I am very proud of what we have managed to do together and of being able to work closely with the new generation of Italian riders: I always learn something new from them. As always, I will do my best to continue contributing to the development of the Desmosedici GP and the Panigale V4. I thank Claudio, Gigi, Paolo and Davide, and all the people who trust me. Go Ducati always!” concluded the Apulian rider.

Read also: