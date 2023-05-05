The ordeal of Enea Bastianini continues. The rider from Rimini is not having a dream debut with the official Ducati team, and since the first Grand Prix of the 2023 MotoGP season, in Portimao, an injury has been dragging on that is keeping him away from the tracks. Indeed, that he will continue to do so in the next round, the French Grand Prix at Le Mans.

“Bestia” was the victim of an accident in the first Sprint of the year at Portimao, being knocked down by Luca Marini, who slipped when he was inside. Bastianini was unable to avoid contact with the Mooney VR46 rider and he too crashed, suffering a violent blow that caused a fracture to his right shoulder blade.

Since then, the Italian has not been able to participate in any MotoGP races this season. At Termas de Rio Hondo was unable to race after having decided with Dr. Porcellini’s medical team not to undergo surgery and to carry out a more conservative recovery, based first on rest, with the right arm immobilized, and then on rehabilitation with movement to try to get ready for the next race, at the Circuit of the Americas.

In view of the Texan round, Bastianini carried out a test on a Ducati Panigale V4 at Misano, but the doctors and the team advised him not to get on the bike, so he didn’t go to Austin for the third Grand Prix of the year. The 25-year-old continued his recovery with an eye to Jerez, where unfortunately things didn’t go as planned.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

After following the same procedure and testing the Panigale at Misano, the doctors advised him to go to Andalucia, where the MotoGP medical team authorized him to participate in the weekend. However, as the sessions went by everything went wrong. Enea felt tired and sore in the Friday sessions, and after completing just 12 laps in FP3 on Saturday morning he decided to wave the white flag, giving up the two races of the Andalusian weekend.

It was hoped that Bastianini could be present at Le Mans next weekend, May 12-14, for the French Grand Prix, but that will not be the case. Ducati confirmed on Friday that the Italian has not yet recovered from his injury and will return after the ‘spring break’, as MotoGP will only return to action on 11 June at Mugello.

“I am sad not to be able to participate in the French GP at Le Mans, where I achieved a fantastic victory last year but, unfortunately, I still haven’t fully recovered. After Le Mans, the World Championship will have a three-week break during which I will do everything everything possible to recover in time for the home appointment at Mugello, scheduled for June,” said Bastianini.

He will be replaced by an old acquaintance of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer in MotoGP: Danilo Petrucci. The rider from Terni was a factory team rider in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, and left the premier class at the end of 2021, after riding a KTM for the Tech3 team with more disappointment than satisfaction. Subsequently, he continued to race with Ducati, finishing second in last year’s MotoAmerica and landing in the Superbike World Championship in 2023 with the Barni team. In 2022 he also contested a race in the premier class aboard Suzuki in Thailand, replacing the injured Joan Mir. During his Ducati stint, “Petrux” scored two MotoGP victories, one of which at Le Mans, in the rain, in 2020.

“I am very happy to return to racing in the MotoGP, although obviously I am sorry that Enea has to miss another race. At Le Mans with the Desmosedici GP I won my last MotoGP race. It will be an honor to be able to test the World Champion bike. Mondo and putting the suit back on with which I won in the past. It’s an indescribable emotion and I can’t wait to get back on track together with the whole Ducati Lenovo Team. Thanks to Barni for letting me seize this opportunity and to Ducati for thinking to me!” concluded Petrucci.

