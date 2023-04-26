After the GP of Argentina and the GP of the Americas, the Ducati Lenovo Team returns to Europe to tackle the fourth round of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship, the Spanish GP, at the Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto.

Located a few kilometers from the town of Jerez de la Frontera, the Andalusian track saw Ducati score its first MotoGP podium here twenty years ago, in the 2003 Spanish GP, with Troy Bayliss third. In total there are nine podiums obtained by the Borgo Panigale manufacturer in Jerez, including three victories. After Capirossi’s first success achieved in 2006, Ducati has won the last two Grands Prix held in 2021 and 2022, first with Jack Miller and then with Francesco Bagnaia.

Last year’s reigning World Champion was the protagonist of a perfect weekend: after setting a new circuit record and obtaining pole in qualifying, Pecco obtained his first victory of the season, also setting the fastest lap in the race. The rider from Chivasso, back from two crashes in the last rounds held overseas, aims to go back to fighting for victory on the Spanish circuit.

“The Spanish GP will be the first in a long series of races that we will contest in Europe and I am happy to open this stage of the season at the Circuito di Jerez where last year I achieved both pole position and victory. We come from two GPs in the We could have achieved important results and instead I crashed twice, so I’m very motivated to do well here in Spain. I’ll approach the weekend as I always have with the aim of fighting for the win again,” said Bagnaia.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Photo by: Ducati Racing

Enea Bastianini will also be back on track at Jerez, absent from the GP of Portugal after the injury to his right shoulder sustained in the sprint race at Portimão. After undergoing intense rehabilitation in recent weeks, the Ducati Lenovo Team rider returned to the track last Monday at Misano with the Panigale V4S to check his conditions and the feedback was positive. Enea will undergo a further medical examination on Thursday on the track and, having obtained the doctors’ clearance, he will be able to participate in the Spanish GP.

“I’m very happy to be back together with my team, because we’ve had very few opportunities to work together this year! These weeks at home haven’t been easy, seeing the others racing, but finally I’ll be able to get back on track too. I had given the 100% to try to be physically ready for Austin, training in the gym and continuing with physiotherapy, but the doctors advised me to wait” added Bastianini.

“On Thursday I’ll have a last medical check-up in Jerez and if all goes well I’ll be able to get back on the saddle of my Desmosedici GP. Jerez is a track that I like quite a lot, but I still know I’m not at 100% of my strength, so this GP will be for me as a test to then get back in shape for the next races,” he concluded.