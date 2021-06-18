Jack Miller is Francesco Bagnaia closed the first day of free practice of the German GP, ​​eighth round of the 2021 MotoGP World Championship, scheduled for this Sunday at the Sachsenring Circuit, near Chemnitz, with the ninth and twenty-second time respectively.

During today’s two sessions, characterized by clear skies and scorching heat, with asphalt temperatures reaching 52 degrees in the afternoon, the pilots of the Ducati Lenovo Team they were able to become familiar with the tortuous Saxon track, absent from the calendar in 2020, mainly working on the set-up of their Desmosedici GPs in view of Sunday’s race.

Sixth at the end of FP1 this morning, Miller managed to go under the barrier of 1:22 in the afternoon session, stopping the clock at 1:21,192 and closing with the ninth overall time 502 thousandths from the top of the standings. On the other hand, only twenty-second Bagnaia ends (1: 22.211), who today worked mainly thinking about tire wear, a factor that could prove decisive in Sunday’s race, scheduled for a distance of 30 laps. Despite the position, the Piedmontese rider declared himself satisfied with the work done with his team and will try his time attack in tomorrow morning’s FP3 session.

Jack Miller: “My feeling with the bike is good and I am quite satisfied with today’s work. We tried all the tires at our disposal except the soft and attempted a time attack with the medium tire in the final minutes of FP2. I think I already have a pretty clear idea of ​​what we will use in Sunday’s race. We are mainly working on the setup, to try to make the bike more stable in the last two sectors where we are not yet as strong as in the first two. In general, I’m optimistic and happy with how the weekend is going “.

Francesco Bagnaia: “It was a productive day. We concentrated above all on finding the right set-up of the bike to be able to limit tire wear and have a good pace for the race. I am quite satisfied with the work we have done during the two sessions today. It will certainly be important to take another step in view of tomorrow morning’s FP3, where we will also try the time attack to try to ensure direct access to Q2.“.